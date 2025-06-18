Dallas police arrest 3, seize drugs and guns in lengthy narcotics investigation

article

The Brief Dallas police arrested three individuals and seized multiple firearms, drugs, and cash after a lengthy narcotics investigation. The investigation, which began in September 2024, spanned three locations across Dallas. The suspects face various felony charges related to drug manufacturing, delivery, and tampering with evidence.



A Dallas Police Department narcotics investigation has led to the arrest of three people and the seizure of multiple firearms, drugs, and cash.

Dallas Narcotics Investigation

What we know:

The operation began in September 2024, when Dallas police detectives began investigating a location in the 4900 block of East Side Avenue. The investigation led to a search warrant being executed there. Investigators discovered narcotics and evidence for additional investigations, police said.

In March 2025, detectives connected the East Side Avenue investigation to two other locations — the 4900 block of Terry Street and the 8500 block of Park Lane — which were suspected of being used to store and sell narcotics.

Officers executed a search warrant at the Terry Street location, where they found multiple firearms, drugs packaged for distribution, and other evidence of illegal drug paraphernalia.

A second search warrant at the Park Lane location resulted in the confiscation of various narcotics packaged for distribution and a handgun.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Source: Dallas Police Department)

Suspects Charged

The investigations led to the arrests of three people:

Christopher Springfield, 32, faces four counts of first-degree felony manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and one count of second-degree felony manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Saray Portillo, 31, was charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence, a third-degree felony.

Jamie Solorzano, 40, faces two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony.

By the numbers:

In total, Dallas police recovered drug paraphernalia, five firearms, $7,171 in U.S. currency, and multiple cell phones. The seized narcotics included 408.9 grams of cocaine, 263.8 grams of methamphetamine, 21.6 grams of fentanyl, 5.8 grams of oxycodone, 1.5 grams of heroin, and 43.8 grams of marijuana.