Dallas police ambush 10-year anniversary tributes honor fallen officers

The Brief Dallas is holding special tribute ceremonies this Tuesday to honor the five law enforcement officers killed in the July 7, 2016, downtown ambush. The victims in the attack included officers Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael Smith, Patrick Zamarippa, and Brent Thompson. The Dallas Police Department will host a memorial at 5 p.m. at its headquarters, while DART will hold a separate ceremony at 1 p.m.



Tuesday marks 10 years since the Dallas police ambush.

There are special tributes planned for the five officers who lost their lives in Downtown Dallas.

Dallas Police Ambush

The backstory:

On July 7, 2016, about 100 Dallas police officers had been assigned to keep the peace at a Downtown demonstration.

The participants were protesting two recent police shootings in Louisiana and Minnesota.

Just before 9 p.m., a gunman opened fire in a deadly ambush attack.

Five police officers were killed. They included Dallas Police Department Officers Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael Smith, and Patrick Zamarippa. Dallas Area Rapid Transit Officer Brent Thompson was also killed.

Nine other officers were injured. Two civilians were also hurt.

The gunman had positioned himself on the second floor of El Centro College. After an hours-long police standoff, the shooter was killed by a bomb detonated by a police robot.

READ MORE: Archived coverage of the July 7, 2016 Dallas Police Ambush

What they're saying:

The chief of police at that time was David Brown. He sat down with FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb to talk about that tragic night.

"This is happening over a long period of time. We try to negotiate with this guy. We try to end this as peacefully as possible. But if you can imagine, just from a personal standpoint, someone has shot and killed people you are in charge of, you know these people have families, and you still have to be as professional as possible in trying to end this," he said.

The former chief said there was a desire to capture the gunman peacefully.

He also felt an urgency to end the threat as quickly as possible to make sure there were no more officer or civilian deaths.

Fallen Officers Remembered

What's new:

The four fallen DPD officers will be remembered and honored at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at a memorial just outside the main entrance to the police headquarters.

DART will also remember its fallen officer during a ceremony at the DART Police Department headquarters at 1 p.m.

FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb will share his full interview with former Chief Brown later today.

A 30-minute television special on that tragic night titled "Seven Hours" will air on FOX Local at 7:30 p.m. It features FOX 4 reporters, anchors, photojournalists, and producers talking about what it was like to cover the news story.