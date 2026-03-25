Dallas police to use $22M federal grant for World Cup staffing and equipment

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The Brief Dallas police received more than $22 million in federal grants to fund staffing and high-tech security equipment for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Security measures include drone mitigation technology, anti-ramming barricades, and increased officer presence at match sites and fan festivals. Exact staffing levels remain unknown as the department monitors crowds, the scale of private watch parties, and specific needs for the tournament's knockout rounds.



The Dallas Police Department is getting a funding boost to help with the huge task of ensuring the safety of hundreds of thousands of international visitors for this year’s World Cup.

Chief David Comeaux provided an update on Wednesday regarding the department’s new funding and safety plans.

Federal Funding

What we know:

Last week, the city of Dallas was awarded $51.5 million in federal funding for FIFA World Cup security efforts.

DPD will get access to $22 million from that grant, plus an additional $1.3 million for equipment and a separate $10 million from a grant specifically for drone mitigation technology.

Most of that money will help the department pay for staffing. Some of it will also be used for things like new cameras, portable anti-ramming barricades, leased vehicles, and utility vehicles.

What they're saying:

"We are excited to welcome the world to Dallas for this historic international event," Chief Comeaux said. "This moment is not just for our city, but for our entire region to showcase who we are."

While the chief was not aware of any additional funding sources at this time, he said his team is always looking for new grant opportunities.

"Money’s not going to be the issue. And when I say not the issue, it’s not going to be an issue for us keeping everyone safe in Dallas, whether we have the money or not, whether we get the money back as a police department, we’re going to make sure we have the proper resources out there to keep everyone safe," he said.

Dig deeper:

When it comes to staffing levels, Deputy Chief Tina Schultz was hesitant to give specific operational details. However, she said the department will be staffed appropriately so that everyone is safe during their time in Dallas.

"It is a mix of the on-duty resources, and there is some overtime projected in that. As for the costs and stuff, hopefully, within what we were granted, it covers that," she said.

The department hopes to get a better understanding of how many officers will be needed during some of the knockout rounds.

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"The fans, you know, that’s the variable too. What bars or restaurants want to host some things and have the watching parties. So, a lot of their stuff is still unknown. But because it’s unknown doesn’t mean we’re not prepared for it," Deputy Chief Schultz said.

Chief Comeaux added that his department is being proactive in communicating with business leaders throughout the city.

World Cup in Dallas

Local perspective:

Nine matches will be played in North Texas at AT&T Stadium, which will be called Dallas Stadium during the tournament.

The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Downtown Dallas will also host the International Broadcast Center. And Fair Park in Dallas will host the fan fest.

Those sites are on top of the practice facilities, hotels, restaurants, and other attractions that are expected to draw visitors.

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