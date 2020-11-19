Dallas PD reports 379% increase in COVID-19 cases within the department over the past 5 weeks

article

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said there's been a 379% increase in COVID-19 cases within the department over the past five weeks.

In a letter issued to every member of the department, she re-affirmed that masks must be worn during every interaction with the public.

She also instructed supervisors to consider disciplinary actions if officers aren't following the rules.

The letter comes just days after DPD Sgt. Bronc McCoy, a longtime veteran of the police force, died from complications from COVID-19.

