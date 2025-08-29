Dallas PD officer arrested on family assault charge

article

The Brief A Dallas police officer was arrested by Terrell PD for assault family violence. Officer Thomas Fury II has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. A second individual was also arrested, but their identity has not been released.



A Dallas Police Department officer has been accused of assault after his Friday arrest.

Dallas officer arrested

What we know:

Officer Thomas Fury II was arrested by the Terrell Police Department on Friday.

He faces a charge of assault bodily injury - family violence, a class A misdemeanor.

According to the Terrell Police Department, their officers responded to a disturbance call in the 100 block of Clear Creek Lane around 12:15 a.m.

Two suspects, including Fury, were arrested and taken to jail for booking.

According to the Dallas Police Department, Fury has been a member of the force since May 2019, and works in the Southeast Patrol Division.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave while the case is investigated.

What we don't know:

The other arrested individual has not been identified.