Dallas PD blames violence among acquaintances for increase in violent crime this year

With an increase in violent crime this year in Dallas, the police department held a virtual news conference Wednesday afternoon to address concerns, and to talk about their strategy to combat the violence.

DPD leaders said the primary increase in crime is related to arguments between acquaintances that end in gun violence.

There have been 211 homicides so far this year, which is an increase from last year at this time, which saw the highest number of murders in a decade.

Police said they will be using a tried and true police strategy of ramping up policing in crime hot spots in the southeast and southwest divisions.

In addition to more street level enforcement, DPD said it will rely heavily on the community for help.

“What the Dallas Police Department is going to continue to do is work with those communities that’s most affected by gun crimes, especially. We’re also going to make sure that the collaboration with the community, which helps us to clear these offenses at a high level, continues. We want the community to know that it’s not the Dallas Police Department that clears these offense, it's their tips,” said Dallas PD Maj. Danny Williams.

Police officials said the violent crime increase is primarily occurring inside apartments, hotels, and cars.

There are more than 500 crime watch groups in Dallas, a strategy the department started ramping up about two years ago.

Those groups have now been meeting virtually due to the pandemic.