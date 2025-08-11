Dallas pauses DEI programs to protect over $300 million in federal funding

The Brief The City of Dallas is at risk of losing $305 million in federal funding if it does not comply with the Trump administration's directive to end DEI programs. The Dallas City Council has voted to pause its DEI programs while the city manager works on alternative measures for awarding contracts and funds. Community advocates are urging the city to prioritize diversity despite the federal directive and the potential loss of funding.



Cities around the country are grappling with the Trump administration's directive to end Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs.

If cities fail to comply, the administration has threatened to take away federal funds.

The City of Dallas risks losing $305 million in federal grants if it continues to allocate city contracts or benefits based on classifications like race, gender, or national origin.

Today, advocates for racial equality urged the city to use caution.

What we know:

The Dallas City Council voted to pause its DEI programs at the meeting on June 25.

Last week, Dallas City Manager, Kim Tolbert, provided an update on the city's work to come up with alternative measures for awarding city funds and contracts.

"We find ourselves at a crossroads requiring responsibility and resolve," said Tolbert.

What they're saying:

Community advocates on Monday urged the city to continue to prioritize diversity despite the Trump administration's directive.

"Compliance with an unjust demand is not the same as righteousness," said Reverend Victoria Powers, Senior Pastor at Royal Lane Baptist Church.

"Dallas must show the nation that our values are not for sale."

Dr. George Mason and a coalition of Dallas activists called out the Trump administration for requiring cities and school districts to end diversity and inclusion programs or lose federal funding.

"Now the federal government has mandated the elimination of these DEI programs, claiming they discriminate against, wait for it...white people," said Dr. Mason, President of Faith Commons.

"When the life expectancy of a person living in 75215 is 22 years less than someone in 75204 and those zip codes are only separated by 1.1 miles at the nearest point, something is deeply wrong in our city."

Local perspective:

Former Dallas city councilman Omar Narvaez explained the city must walk a tightrope.

"$311 million is a lot of money. It is not change. Not something the city can find in the couch cushions," said Narvaez.

Narvaez says the city receives federal funding for everything from building and repairing roads and bridges, to providing funding for housing.

"Talking about unhoused population dollars used for rapid rehousing help people who need it the most," he said.

"We understand they are being presented with a devil's bargain. 305 million is an important amount of money that will specifically help the very people we are defending, but we don't want them to accept the circumstances presented to them. We expect them to find every possible means to rename programs, to fund priorities agreed upon," said Dr Mason.

What's next:

Leaders of Faith Commons have a meeting with the city manager on Thursday.

While under the executive order, the city can no longer promote diversity, equity and inclusion based on race, gender, or ethnicity. The city can still allocate funds based on classifications like veteran, disability, and socioeconomic status.