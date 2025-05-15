Dallas passes first significant change to parking code since 1965

The Brief The city of Dallas passed its first significant change to the parking code since 1965. Dallas city councilman Chad West has been working to reform the city's parking code for nearly six years. Advocates in favor of parking reform argue that once parking becomes more challenging, public transportation will improve.



Finding a parking spot in Dallas may become more challenging after the city passed its first significant change to the parking code since 1965.

Developers say the change will help make room for more housing in the city.

The idea behind the city's new parking code is to let the market decide how much parking is needed for a development, instead of the city.

But some residents are skeptical that developers will have their best interests in mind.

New parking code

The new code adopted by the city council on Wednesday will:

Eliminates parking requirements downtown and by DART stations.

Removes mandates for office, retail, and bars and restaurants under 2,500 square feet.

Parking requirements will be reduced for large apartments to one space per unit, down from one space per bedroom.

What they're saying:

Dallas city councilman Chad West has been working to reform the city's parking code for nearly six years.

He argues the current parking code mandates hinder new housing and business developments.

"Our city's parking code is wildly out of date, written in 1965, with minor changes since," said West.

At city hall on Wednesday, advocates in favor of parking reform, such as Brenda Gurumoorthy, argued that once parking becomes more challenging, public transportation will improve.

"More people would take transit to see friends and go out if activities were close to DART," said Gurumoorthy.

The other side:

Oak Cliff homeowner Laura Palmer says her neighborhood has learned it doesn't always work that way.

"People will find a place to park. They will park on sidewalks, empty lots, even if you don't require it. That puts the burden on us, the neighbors. We have to do the policing," said Palmer.

Ronnie Mestas lives in the Los Altos area of West Dallas. The former Chicago resident says he's concerned Dallas is using a Chicago-like parking code but without the Chicago-style vibrant public transportation system.

"If you have cars on both sides and try to get emergency vehicles through, you're going to be playing bumper cars bouncing off the cars," said Mestas. "As a senior I don't want to carry my groceries more than 5-6 car links to get to my house."

Dig deeper:

Dallas city councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn was the lone vote against the new parking code.

She called it overly 'urbanistic' and said it did not fit the needs of far North Dallas.