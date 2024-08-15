Registration expired? You could be fined up to $500 if you park in Dallas

article

The City of Dallas has a new ordinance on the books that could inspire you to keep up with your registration.

Dallas City Council passed a new ordinance on Wednesday making it a civil offense to park on a public street with a registration that has been expired for two months or longer or invalid license plates. That includes paper plates that have been expired for 30 days or longer.

Cars without plates could also be punished.

The offense carries a fine of up to $500.

The ordinance immediately took effect after it was passed on Wednesday.

Garland passed a similar ordinance in 2021.