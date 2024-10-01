Dallas street parking increases to minimum $1 hourly rate

article

Prices for parking meters in most of Downtown Dallas are going up.

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1, the minimum rate for parking meters will climb to $1 an hour in all parking areas besides Deep Ellum.

The city says meters that are already at $1 or above will not be affected.

It is the first increase for most meters in a decade. The city says it will allow the city to keep up with inflation.

The city first voted on the parking increases back in May.

The city says parking revenue will go to the city's general fund.

Rates in Deep Ellum will go up next May.