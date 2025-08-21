Dallas parents sue driver in Burnet County crash that killed 5 friends

article

The Brief The parents of victims in a fatal Burnet County crash are suing the driver and others. The lawsuit names Kody Talley, the man who lent him his truck, and the company he worked for. The suit seeks over $1 million in damages, alleging negligence in the deaths of their daughters.



Parents of the victims of a Burnet County crash that killed five friends from Dallas in July are suing the driver believed to have caused their deaths.

In addition, the lawsuit seeks damages from the person who allegedly loaned the suspect vehicle to the driver, as well as the company the driver was working for at the time.

Burnet County crash lawsuit

Burnet County crash victims

The latest:

The parents of Thalia Salinas, Ruby Cruz and Jacqueline Ventura jointly filed the suit on Monday. The three, along with Brianna Valadez and Desiree Cervantes, were the victims of the July 25 crash.

The suit lists the defendants as Kody Lane Talley, Charles Kent Talley, and Texas Camp Horses, LLC. Kody Talley was the other driver involved in the crash.

The lawsuit says Charles Talley lent Kody the truck he was driving during the crash. Kody is also alleged to have been on the job for Texas Camp Horses at the time of the collision.

The plaintiffs are seeking damaged in excess of $1 million for the negligent deaths of their daughters, along with a trial by jury.

Burnet County quintuple-fatal

Burnet County care flight

The backstory:

Kody Talley is believed to have been driving northbound on US 281 prior to the July 25 crash. Suddenly, the arrest document says, Talley swerved over the center divider into oncoming traffic before hitting a Chevrolet Malibu. Witness dashcam video reportedly confirmed this.

Talley's Dodge Ram 4500 pickup bounced from the Malibu to a Mercedes-Benz SUV, after which it came to a stop at a fence line on the northbound side of the roadway. The Benz overturned and caught on fire, killing all five occupants.

After the incident, investigators found that Talley's airbag control module showed he was accelerating for about the last second and a half before hitting the Malibu, with his accelerator at 100 percent depression for the last 0.3 seconds before impact.

Featured article

Furthermore, investigators found that Talley was driving an overloaded truck, which required a different level of driver's license than he has. He is also allegedly required to have an ignition interlock device, which the truck was not equipped with. He was also found to have two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated.

A previous crash report obtained by FOX 4 says Talley was never tested for drugs or alcohol at the scene, and his arrest warrant affidavit says he left before speaking to DPS troopers, though he did briefly talk to local authorities.

Talley has been accused of driving on the wrong side of the road, improper driver's license for class of vehicle, violating driver's license restriction, failure to control speed, and he faces five counts of manslaughter.