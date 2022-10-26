Dallas considers ordinance to limit panhandling

article

Dallas City Council members will vote Wednesday on a new ordinance that would crack down on panhandling.

The ordinance would ban people from walking or standing on medians in the city.

That would force the homeless off the streets and away from traffic, where most tend to ask for help.

Dallas leaders say they’re concerned about crime at homeless camps

Supporters say the rule is meant to keep drivers safe.

City leaders said they are continuing to ramp up efforts to help the homeless, but the numbers keep growing.