With temperatures below freezing and wind chills even lower in North Texas, spending long stretches of time outside can be dangerous and even deadly.

Members of the homeless ministry Our Calling spent the day trying to get folks to come inside.

John Little and his partner are part of Our Calling's search and rescue team.

They're trying to get as many unsheltered residents off Dallas city streets before they freeze to death.

It can be an uphill battle.

"Come March we're going to have fingers and toes that turn black because of frost bite," said Little.

The duo was able to convince a man to come to the city's temporary inclement weather shelter set up at Fair Park.

The man had just gotten out of the hospital and was wearing shorts when they found him.

READ MORE: What does the wind chill mean and how long can it take to get frostbite?

"Trust is something that you have to build, and it takes time," said Little.

Trust is what led Anthony Vega to flag Little down.

Vega, who has been on the streets for 15 years, was panhandling near City Place, off the 75 service road.

He needed food.

"A blessing came my way. People are here to help people in the streets get into shelters," Vega said.

He now has a place to stay, so the search and rescue team bought him groceries, including eggs and bread.

You can sign up to volunteer with Our Calling here.