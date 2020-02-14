Dallas officers hurt on I-35E while helping stranded driver
article
DALLAS - Two Dallas officers were injured in a crash late Thursday.
The officers had stopped to help the driver of a stranded vehicle on Intestate 35E near Camp Wisdom Road when another vehicle crashed into them.
Police have not said if they were inside or outside of their patrol car at the time.
The injured officers were taken to the hospital and said to be in good condition.
It’s not clear if the driver who caused the crash was arrested.