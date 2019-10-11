Dallas officers hospitalized following car crash

Two Dallas police officers were hurt in a crash in Dallas early Friday morning.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest Highway and Yeager Drive.

Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. The officers’ patrol car ended up colliding with a civilian vehicle.

The two officers were taken to Dallas Presbyterian Hospital with a police escort. There’s no word on how severe their injuries are.

The driver of the other car was not hurt.