Dallas officer turns self in to Harris County Sheriff's Office
article
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Dallas police officer has been arrested after turning himself in to Houston deputies Monday.
Dallas officer arrested in Houston
What we know:
Officer Dekoven Joshlin turned himself in to the Harris County Sheriff's Office for a Houston PD warrant, DPD announced Tuesday.
The warrant was for misdemeanor harassment.
Featured
Joshlin has been a member of Dallas PD since May 2018, they said. He worked the Northwest Patrol Division.
Joshlin has been placed on administrative leave as the incident is investigated.
What we don't know:
The release did not comment on the origin of Joshlin's charge.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Dallas Police Department.