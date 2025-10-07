Expand / Collapse search

Dallas officer turns self in to Harris County Sheriff's Office

By
Published  October 7, 2025 9:56pm CDT
Dallas Police Department
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • A Dallas police officer was arrested in Houston on a misdemeanor harassment charge.
    • The officer has been placed on administrative leave.
    • The charge is a Class B misdemeanor.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Dallas police officer has been arrested after turning himself in to Houston deputies Monday. 

Dallas officer arrested in Houston

What we know:

Officer Dekoven Joshlin turned himself in to the Harris County Sheriff's Office for a Houston PD warrant, DPD announced Tuesday. 

The warrant was for misdemeanor harassment. 

Joshlin has been a member of Dallas PD since May 2018, they said. He worked the Northwest Patrol Division.

Joshlin has been placed on administrative leave as the incident is investigated. 

What we don't know:

The release did not comment on the origin of Joshlin's charge. 

The Source: Information in this article came from the Dallas Police Department. 

