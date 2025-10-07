Dallas officer turns self in to Harris County Sheriff's Office

article

The Brief A Dallas police officer was arrested in Houston on a misdemeanor harassment charge. The officer has been placed on administrative leave. The charge is a Class B misdemeanor.



A Dallas police officer has been arrested after turning himself in to Houston deputies Monday.

Dallas officer arrested in Houston

What we know:

Officer Dekoven Joshlin turned himself in to the Harris County Sheriff's Office for a Houston PD warrant, DPD announced Tuesday.

The warrant was for misdemeanor harassment.

Joshlin has been a member of Dallas PD since May 2018, they said. He worked the Northwest Patrol Division.

Joshlin has been placed on administrative leave as the incident is investigated.

What we don't know:

The release did not comment on the origin of Joshlin's charge.