An officer with the Dallas Police Department was arrested during an off-duty incident.

Sr. Cpl. Raneen Bazzi was arrested on Tuesday and is facing a family violence assault charge.

She has been with the department since 2015 and is assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division.

Bazzi is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

No details about the alleged assault were released.