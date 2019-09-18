Dallas officer pleads guilty to writing fake tickets
DALLAS - A Dallas police officer pleaded guilty to writing fake tickets to boost overtime pay.
Matthew Rushing was arrested in June on felony charges of tampering with government records.
Prosecutors said at least two dozen tickets involved vehicles that weren’t drivable or written for people that didn’t exist.
Rushing has been with the Dallas Police Department since 2008. He has been on administrative leave since June.
He now faces up to five years in prison.