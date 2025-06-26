Mayor Eric Johnson invites NYC residents to move to Dallas after Zohran Mamdani wins primary

article

Dallas mayor Eric Johnson called for concerned New York City residents and business owners to move to the Lone Star State after Democrat Zohran Mamdani won the city's mayoral primary.

Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist, defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo in Tuesday night's primary.

Eric Johnson on Mamdani victory

On Wednesday, Johnson took to social media to post a Wall Street Journal article about Wall Street's reaction to the idea of a socialist possibly running New York City.

"Dear Concerned New York City Resident or Business Owner: Don’t panic! Just move to Dallas, where we strongly support our police, value our partners in the business community, embrace free markets, shun excessive regulation, and protect the American Dream!" Johnson wrote.

Johnson has served as the mayor of Dallas since June 2019.

In Dallas, the mayoral position is non-partisan, but in 2023 Johnson announced he had switched to the Republican Party after serving as a Democrat in the Texas House.

Johnson is the only Republican mayor of the ten largest cities in the country.

He spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani speaks during his victory party in the Queens borough of New York City early Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

At 33, Zohran Mamdani stands out as a Democratic Socialist and a rising star in NYC politics.

As a state assemblyman, Mamdani surged ahead on a fiercely progressive platform promising rent freezes, fare-free public transit, universal childcare, and an unprecedented push for public housing expansion.

His grassroots-driven campaign thrived on mobilizing young voters and harnessing digital outreach to challenge the city’s political establishment.

In his first public remarks after the primary, Mamdani declared, "This is a movement for the many, not the few," signaling his intent to reshape New York’s political and economic landscape with bold reforms.

Mamdani is expected to face multiple challengers in the general election, including current mayor Eric Adams running as an independent.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.