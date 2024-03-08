Portion of Dallas North Tollway to close this weekend for bridge repair

There will be closures on the Dallas North Tollway this weekend.

Weather-permitting, the southbound lanes of the DNT from Addison down to the Galleria will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday night until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

The closures are so crews can perform some emergency bridge repairs between the intersections of Forest and Royal Lanes around the Northhaven interchange.

Northaven Road over the DNT will be closed through mid-April.

It is the first of two weekend closures for repairs.

The closures will go back into place on Friday, March 22 at 10 p.m. through Monday, March 25 at 5 a.m.

Dallas North Tollway Closures

Friday, March 8 at 10 p.m. through Monday, March 11 at 5 a.m.

• All lanes of southbound Dallas North Tollway (DNT) from I-635 to Royal Ln.

• East- and westbound I-635 to southbound DNT direct-connector ramps

• Southbound Harvest Hill Rd., Inwood Rd., and Forest Ln. entrance ramps

• Southbound Royal Ln. exit ramp

• Northbound left lane of DNT from Royal Ln. to Forest Ln.

Additional closure:

Friday, March 8 at 10 p.m. through mid-April (Continuous closure)

• All lanes of east- and westbound Northaven Rd. over the DNT

Friday, March 22 at 10 p.m. through Monday, March 25 at 5 a.m.

• All lanes of southbound Dallas North Tollway (DNT) from I-635 to Royal Ln.

• East- and westbound I-635 to southbound DNT direct-connector ramps

• Southbound Harvest Hill Rd., Inwood Rd., and Forest Ln. entrance ramps

• Southbound Royal Ln. exit ramp

• Northbound left lane of DNT from Royal Ln. to Forest Ln.