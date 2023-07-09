Man killed, woman injured in shooting at Dallas nightclub

article

Dallas police said a man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning.

That shooting happened at about 3 a.m., in the 4600 block of Maple Avenue, just west of the Dallas North Tollway.

Responding officers found two victims, a man and a woman. The man died from his injuries, and the woman was taken to a hospital. Her condition was not released.

Police said they have not identified a suspect at this time.

No further details have been released at this time.