Expand / Collapse search

Man killed, woman injured in shooting at Dallas nightclub

By
Published 
Love Field
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - Dallas police said a man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning.

That shooting happened at about 3 a.m., in the 4600 block of Maple Avenue, just west of the Dallas North Tollway.

Responding officers found two victims, a man and a woman. The man died from his injuries, and the woman was taken to a hospital. Her condition was not released.

Featured

19-year-old killed, 3 other teens injured in shooting at house party in Dallas
article

19-year-old killed, 3 other teens injured in shooting at house party in Dallas

One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Dallas Saturday night.

Police said they have not identified a suspect at this time.

No further details have been released at this time.