How to watch New Year’s Eve fireworks in Dallas
DALLAS - Reunion Tower will once again host a New Year’s Eve celebration with fireworks and a drone display in Downtown Dallas.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the show as the clock strikes midnight.
Reunion Tower Fireworks
The countdown for the Lone Star NYE 2026 show starts at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.
The show itself starts at the stroke of midnight and will last for 11 minutes.
It features 5,000 pyrotechnic special effects launched from the tower, 500 drones, and 259 LED lights around the ball.
A lot of work goes into setting up the tower for an amazing display.
How to Watch Fireworks in Downtown Dallas
While there’s no public viewing available on the Reunion Tower Lawn or from the GeO-Deck, the fireworks will be visible throughout most of Downtown Dallas.
Areas like Trinity Groves and Ronald Kirk Bridge, or streets such as Riverfront Boulevard and North Beckley Avenue, offer a good vantage point.
Tune in to 98.7 The Spot on an FM radio to hear a musical simulcast.
Several hotels and rooftop venues in Downtown Dallas will also host watch parties, including official watch parties at:
- Hyatt Regency Dallas
- Virgin Hotel New Year’s Eve Party
- Canvas Hotel Dallas NYE: Midnight Mirage
- Gilded in Gold at Omni Dallas Hotel
- Studio 54 NYE Party at Tower Club Dallas
- 2026 New Years Eve Rooftop Party – Skyfire @ HQ Dallas
How to Watch Fireworks Online
FOX 4 News will also stream the show live on its website, through the FOX Local app, or on the FOX 4 News channel on YouTube.
The Source: The information in this story comes from Reunion Tower President Dusti Groskreutz and the Reunion Tower website.