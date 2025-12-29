How to watch New Year’s Eve fireworks in Dallas

The Brief Reunion Tower’s "Lone Star NYE 2026" show begins at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, featuring an 11-minute show with 5,000 fireworks and 500 drones. Public viewing is not available at the tower itself; however, the display will be visible across Downtown Dallas with several hotels and venues hosting watch parties. FOX 4 will stream live coverage on the website, FOX Local app, and YouTube.



Reunion Tower will once again host a New Year’s Eve celebration with fireworks and a drone display in Downtown Dallas.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the show as the clock strikes midnight.

Reunion Tower Fireworks

The countdown for the Lone Star NYE 2026 show starts at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

The show itself starts at the stroke of midnight and will last for 11 minutes.

It features 5,000 pyrotechnic special effects launched from the tower, 500 drones, and 259 LED lights around the ball.

A lot of work goes into setting up the tower for an amazing display.

How to Watch Fireworks in Downtown Dallas

While there’s no public viewing available on the Reunion Tower Lawn or from the GeO-Deck, the fireworks will be visible throughout most of Downtown Dallas.

Areas like Trinity Groves and Ronald Kirk Bridge, or streets such as Riverfront Boulevard and North Beckley Avenue, offer a good vantage point.

Tune in to 98.7 The Spot on an FM radio to hear a musical simulcast.

Several hotels and rooftop venues in Downtown Dallas will also host watch parties, including official watch parties at:

How to Watch Fireworks Online

FOX 4 News will also stream the show live on its website, through the FOX Local app, or on the FOX 4 News channel on YouTube.