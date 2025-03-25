Dallas murder suspect stabs victim 55 times while helping him move, police say

article

The Brief A Dallas man was stabbed 55 times inside his apartment on Sunday. The suspect was seen on surveillance trying to help the victim move out of his North Oak Cliff area apartment at the time, according to the arrest warrant. The warrant says after the victim was stabbed, the suspect left the area in the victim's vehicle.



A Dallas man is now facing capital murder charges after being accused of stabbing a 28-year-old man 55 times on March 22 in the North Oak Cliff area, according to court documents.

Stabbed 55 times

What we know:

On March 22, 28-year-old Mason Raymond Davis was moving out of his apartment in the 800 block of West 7th Street in Dallas. According to the arrest affidavit, 23-year-old Ethan Isaiah Rodriguez was helping him move out.

The investigation revealed surveillance video showing Davis and Rodriguez moving property from the apartment to Davis' vehicle. Around midnight on March 23, the surveillance shows Rodriguez leaving the apartment and then leaving the property in Davis's vehicle. The surveillance does not show any other person going into or leaving the apartment, according to the arrest affidavit.

Later on March 23, Dallas Police were called to do a welfare check on Davis because he was not answering his phone and did not show up for work. When the police arrived, no one answered the door. They forced their way in and found Davis had been stabbed 55 times.

The Dallas Police Crime Scene took a photograph of a shoe print in the blood, according to the arrest warrant.

Davis' vehicle was then reported stolen.

Stolen Vehicle Found

On March 24, Dallas Police found the stolen vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and led officers in a chase. During the chase, the driver, now identified as Rodriguez, crashed into multiple vehicles. The arrest affidavit says he wrecked the vehicle and ran from the scene of the crash.

He was later found and police deployed a taser during his arrest.

After he was arrested, Rodriguez was taken to the hospital for evaluation. He was then taken to Dallas Police headquarters to be interviewed.

Police say when he was arrested, he was wearing a shoe that had "a very similar" shoe pattern that was found in the blood at the apartment.

Isaiah Rodriguez's Arrest

Ethan Isaiah Rodriguez was arrested in connection with the case. He is being charged with capital murder, evading in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. He is currently being held on a combined $1,025,000 bond.