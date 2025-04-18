Dallas murder suspect arrested after police chase in Mesquite

The Brief 31-year-old Skylar Wells is accused of shooting and killing Gerald Frazier, a Dallas youth football coach, last week. He was arrested on Monday after leading Mesquite police on a chase in a stolen vehicle. Wells is also accused of assaulting four officers while in jail.



A Mesquite police pursuit on Monday morning led to officers arresting a Dallas murder suspect.

While in custody, the suspect allegedly assaulted four officers, including biting two of them.

Mesquite Police Chase

What we know:

Police said 31-year-old Skylar Wells stole a car from a storage facility off U.S. Highway 80 in Mesquite.

Not long after that, an officer saw the car speeding and swerving. He tried to stop it.

The officer pursued, and as he radioed it in, another officer let him know it was a freshly stolen car.

"They were aware of the fact that that was a taken vehicle from within the city," said Sgt. Curtis Phillip with the Mesquite Police Department.

Spike strips deflated a tire, and police took Wells into custody.

Dallas Murder Investigation

The backstory:

Once in custody, police learned that Wells was wanted for the April 10 murder of Gerald Frazier, a youth football coach from Dallas.

"They had no idea about the murder warrant, just acting in good instinct," Sgt. Phillips said.

Related article

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Frazier allowed Wells to stay at a home off Springview Drive in South Dallas.

But Frazier wanted Wells to leave because he was "bringing constant traffic in the home and destroying the residence," the affidavit states.

That’s when witnesses said Wells shot and killed Frazier.

Detention Officers Assault

What we know:

On top of murder, vehicle theft, and evading arrest charges, Wells faces four counts of assault on a public servant.

He was allegedly uncooperative after being booked into jail and assaulted four officers who tried to retrain him, biting two of those officers.

Wells is now being held in the Dallas County jail with a total bond of $760,000.