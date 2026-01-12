Dallas murder rate drops 12% in 2025

The Brief Violent crime dropped in Dallas in 2025, highlighted by a 12% decrease in murders and 1,000 fewer total offenses. Chief David Comeaux dismissed claims that crime drove AT&T to leave downtown. City council members voiced concerns about random gunfire in the city. The chief said it remains a priority.



There were 43 fewer murders in Dallas last year.

It’s a number the Dallas police chief is using to highlight a decrease in violent crime, but he also emphasized there’s still work to be done.

On Monday, Police Chief David Comeaux gave Dallas City Council members an update on the crime stats for the year.

He said that violent crime is down citywide with about 1,000 fewer assaults, robberies, and murders compared to a year ago.

More specifically, there were 43 fewer murders in 2025. That’s a 12% drop.

Chief Comeaux expressed frustration with the government’s accusation that Dallas crime prompted AT&T to move its headquarters away from downtown.

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott blamed city leaders for the company’s move, arguing they hadn’t fully funded the police department or properly addressed homelessness in the city.

"AT&T is moving because they made the decision to move. It is definitely not because they are not safe in Downtown Dallas. The numbers show Downtown Dallas is safer than it’s ever been before," Comeaux said.

The Dallas Police Department now has 3,300 police officers, which is the highest number in about a decade, the chief said.

Council members also asked Chief Comeaux how the city can end the rampant problem of random gunfire. On New Year’s Eve, a stray bullet went through the roof of a northwest Dallas home and landed just a few feet from a toddler’s crib.

Comeaux said random gunfire calls are down 10% compared to 2024. However, he said it’s a priority for the department to tackle.

Some council members questioned whether the drop in calls is because people have stopped calling due to long response times.