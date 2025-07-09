Dallas Municipal Court closes for week after Tuesday night storms

article

The Brief The Dallas Municipal Court is closed Wednesday due to "substantial" water damage from Tuesday night's storms. All cases and jury duty scheduled for Wednesday will be rescheduled, with new dates sent via mail or available online. The court will be closed until at least July 16.



Due to "substantial" water damage caused by storms on Tuesday night, the Dallas Municipal Court is closed for a full week.

What we know:

All cases scheduled during the closure will be rescheduled, Wednesday's announcement said.

Notifications of new court dates will be sent out by mail, or statuses can be checked online at this link.

All jury duty services will be rescheduled as well.

Alternative ways of resolving cases can be found at this link. You can also contact the court at (214) 670-0109.

In a later update, the city said every floor of the building was impacted by the damage. Due to the extent of the damage, the court will be closed until at least July 16 while the building is restored for use.

Effective immediately, court clerk lobby services such as in-person payments, scheduling court dates and payment arrangements will temporarily be conducted at the Dallas Marshal’s Office located at 1600 Chestnut Street. Court staff will be working at this location from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

What we don't know:

The release did not mention the nature of the water damage.