6-year-old's body recovered after being swept underwater while fishing, family says

Family members tell FOX 4 the body of a 6-year-old boy was found after he was swept underwater in a Dallas creek on Saturday.

The child went under the water while fishing in a creek near Mountain Creek Parkway around 1:30 p.m.

His father jumped in to try to rescue him and was also pulled under.

26-year-old Fernando Carlos' body was found hours later.

FOX 4 is still waiting for confirmation from officials about the boy's recovery.

The search was called off around 7 p.m. on Saturday due to darkness, but dive teams continued on Sunday morning.

Family members say the boy's body was found on the Grand Prairie side of the lake.