Father dead, son still missing after being swept underwater in Dallas creek
DALLAS - A father was found dead, and his son is still missing after they were swept underwater in Dallas on Saturday.
Dallas Fire-Rescue was called for a water rescue at a creek near Mountain Creek Parkway shortly after 1:30 p.m.
Crews at the scene were told a child was swept underwater while fishing in the creek. The boy's father jumped in after the child and was also swept under.
The father's body was found around 5 p.m.
The search for the boy was called off around 7 p.m. due to darkness.
Dive teams are expected to continue their search on Sunday.
The names of the victims have not been released.