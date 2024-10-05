Father dead, son still missing after being swept underwater in Dallas creek

A father was found dead, and his son is still missing after they were swept underwater in Dallas on Saturday.

Dallas Fire-Rescue was called for a water rescue at a creek near Mountain Creek Parkway shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Crews at the scene were told a child was swept underwater while fishing in the creek. The boy's father jumped in after the child and was also swept under.

The father's body was found around 5 p.m.

The search for the boy was called off around 7 p.m. due to darkness.

Dive teams are expected to continue their search on Sunday.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The Source Information in this article comes from Dallas Fire-Rescue.



