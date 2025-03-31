Northwest Dallas security guard fatally shoots man outside motel

article

The Brief A security guard shot a man outside of a Northwest Dallas motel on Monday morning. Charles Harris, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene. The case has been referred to a grand jury.



A security guard shot and killed a man outside a Northwest Dallas motel early Monday morning.

Motel 6 shooting

What we know:

Police were called to the Motel 6 on Forest Lane shortly after 3 a.m.

Investigators say they found Charles Harris, 37, dead at the scene.

Dallas police say he was shot by a 38-year-old licensed security guard who was patrolling the location.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if the security guard will face charges in the shooting.

Dallas police say the investigation will be referred to a Grand Jury.

The details of the circumstances surrounding the shooting are not known at this time.