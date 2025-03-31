Northwest Dallas security guard fatally shoots man outside motel
A security guard shot and killed a man outside a Northwest Dallas motel early Monday morning.
Motel 6 shooting
What we know:
Police were called to the Motel 6 on Forest Lane shortly after 3 a.m.
Investigators say they found Charles Harris, 37, dead at the scene.
Dallas police say he was shot by a 38-year-old licensed security guard who was patrolling the location.
What we don't know:
It is not clear if the security guard will face charges in the shooting.
Dallas police say the investigation will be referred to a Grand Jury.
The details of the circumstances surrounding the shooting are not known at this time.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.