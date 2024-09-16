Dallas could end library's mobile hotspot lending program

The City of Dallas' hotspot lending program could be coming to an end.

The city's proposed budget cuts the funding for the hotspots, which would save the city $619,000.

The city wants to encourage people to go to the library buildings for internet access, but some council members expressed concerns about ending the program.

"I know we want to encourage people to come to our library more regularly, and that's great, but we also have to take into account that not everyone can. When I was in school, I worked at night a lot, past midnight. Our libraries that aren't open 24/7," said Councilman Jaime Resendez. "We need to look if the cost outweighs the benefit to our community."

The library says the goal was to loan the hotspots to GED and English language learning programs. The program was opened up to all residents as a result of COVID.

The hotspots are only loaned for 30 days and then someone must turn the hotspot in and go back on the waitlist.

The library director says that doesn't provide a long-term solution for work or online learning.