Officer gets standing ovation at Texas Capitol for response to Dallas Methodist hospital shooting

Dallas
FOX 4
AUSTIN, Texas - A Dallas hospital police officer received a standing ovation at the Texas State Capitol for his bravery during an active shooter emergency.

Sgt. Robert Rangel was recognized by the Texas House for stopping the shooter who killed two workers at Dallas Methodist Medical Center last November.

He was nearby when the shooting started, then shot the gunman in the leg and negotiated a surrender after the shooter retreated into a hospital room.

"I am convinced that absent his immediate actions many people would have died at Methodist Hospital that day," State Representative Rafael Anchia said.

Rep. Anchia introduced the resolution honoring Rangel.

He also sponsored legislation up for a vote by the full House that makes it a crime to tamper with an ankle monitor.

The Methodist shooting suspect was allowed to be out on parole, despite having previously cut off his ankle monitor.