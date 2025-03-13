Mexican national sentenced to 21+ years in prison after being found with $3m of meth in Dallas

article

The Brief A Mexican national illegally in the United States was sentenced to more than 21 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. More than 100 pounds of meth and three firearms were found in an auto-body shop on South Cockrell Hill Road. The estimated street value of the meth was more than $3 million.



A man from Mexico living illegally in the US was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for his role in a crystal meth trafficking operation.

Gerardo Barraza-Ortiz was sentenced to 262 months behind bars after more than 100 pounds of meth was found in Dallas.

Dallas meth bust

The backstory:

In June 2022, the Duncanville police department executed a search warrant at an auto body shop located on South Cockrell Hill Road in Dallas. According to testimony, Barraza-Ortiz ran from officers as they entered but was soon apprehended.

A Duncanville police officer testified that a search of the building revealed more than 100 pounds of crystalized methamphetamine. Most of the methamphetamine was found in 1,022 small packages hidden within buckets and pallets. The auto-body shop housed a freezer, burners, coolers, storage bins, and barrels, all being used to store, cook, and clean liquid methamphetamine into a crystallized form. According to the Duncanville Police Department, the nearly 50 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine had an estimated street value of approximately $3,128,400.

SOURCE: U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Texas

A further search of the auto-body shop also revealed three firearms and several pounds of marijuana during the search.

Barraza-Ortiz pleaded guilty in September 2023 to possessing with intent to distribute over 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

He received his sentence on Monday, March 10, 2025.

What they're saying:

"This conviction sends a clear message that our community will not tolerate the distribution of dangerous narcotics," said Chief of Police Matthew Stogner. "Removing over $3 million worth of methamphetamine from our streets is a significant victory in our ongoing fight against drug trafficking, and we remain committed to protecting our neighborhoods from the devastating impact of illegal drugs."