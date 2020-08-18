Dallas mayor questions DPD's protest response report

The Dallas mayor said he has concerns about the leadership in the Dallas Police Department after seeing a report about how it handled protests following George Floyd’s death.

Chief Renee Hall will present the 83-page report during a special meeting with the public safety committee Tuesday afternoon.

It details multiple incidents that happened between May 29 and June 1. That’s when thousands of people protested against police brutality and social injustice after Floyd died at the hands of a Minnesota police officer.

Some protests turned violent with people damaging vehicles and other property. In response, police used tear gas and pepper balls.

DPD received 50 use-of-force complaints over those four days.

Advertisement

There have been some policy changes in response. Tear gas can now only be used at the command of the police chief and pepper balls will not be used in crowds.

DPD will also add 500 additional body cameras for officers.

In a statement, Mayor Eric Johnson said in part that the report raises further questions about police commanders’ decisions.

He said there is at least one statement in the report that he personally knows to be false and it deserves significant scrutiny from the city’s public safety committee.

Chief Hall admits the report is critical of her department. She said it reflects DPD’s commitment to transparency so that it can improve and move forward.