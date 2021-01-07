Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson gets publicly vaccinated to encourage African Americans to do the same

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson got the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday afternoon as part of what he called an effort to encourage people of color to do the same.

This comes as the county and city are preparing to open a mega vaccination site next week.

Mayor Johnson said that he qualifies for the vaccine as being part of group 1B. He felt it was important to get the vaccine now publicly because a poll shows people of color are more hesitant to get the shot.

So far, Dallas County and the city of Dallas have only made the COVID-19 vaccine available to healthcare workers and first responders.

But Mayor Johnson said he felt it was crucial to encourage people of color to get the vaccine when Dallas begins to receive more doses.

"It is easy to understand why there is hesitation in communities of color," he said. "Our nation has an awful and reprehensible history of medical experimentation on African Americans."

Johnson cited a recent study that found only 42% of African Americans would at least probably get the vaccine.

"These vaccines are safe, proven effective, and will allow us to return to normal," he said.

Johnson said there are plans for a mega vaccination site to open at Fair Park next week. He also wants to open a drive-thru vaccination site.

"We need to Chick-fil-A this thing," he said.

Only people in category 1B who are signed up on Dallas County's waiting list will be eligible when the mega-site opens. Those are people 65 and older and those with high-risk conditions.

"One year into the pandemic, the end is finally in sight."

Those interested in getting on the list need to register online using the Dallas County COVID-19 Vaccine Registration form.