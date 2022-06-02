Dallas mayor calls for strategies to prevent violence in wake of attacks on Asian community

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is calling for a full Dallas City Council briefing about strategies to stop and prevent violence in Dallas.

Three weeks after a man opened fire at a Korean hair salon, the mayor told the Korean American Chamber of Commerce that hate crimes will not be tolerated.

With some calling on the governor to call a special session to address gun violence, Mayor Johnson agreed with the governor's approach for special committees to examine what legislation is needed.

A luncheon held Thursday to show appreciation for Dallas police officers was especially poignant after a man opened fire in a Korean hair salon, injuring three women last month.

Police arrested and charged 36-year-old Jeremy Smith with seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and the FBI is investigating the shooting as a hate crime.

"I don't have to tell the people in this room how high the stakes are," Johnson said.

Police are also investigating if Smith was behind two other shootings at Asian-owned businesses.

"I was horrified when the Korean-American community was the target of violence motivated by hate," the mayor said.

Johnson told the Korean American Chamber of Commerce that police can't solve the problem of violence in Dallas on their own. He also singled out the DA’s office and criminal court judges.

Dallas Koreatown hair salon shooting suspect had 'delusional fear of Asians,' police records say

Some judges have been targets of criticism from Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia over reduced bonds for repeat offenders.

"Every part of our criminal justice system has to do their part to make sure our community is safe," Johnson said.

Dallas City Councilman Omar Narvaez says the business owners in Koreatown are committed to working with police and sharing surveillance video.

"The vast majority of owners are committed to do whatever it takes to be proactive and not reactive," he said.

Michael Kim is the founder of the DPD appreciation luncheon under DPD Chief David Kunkle. He said Chief Garcia has continued to be supportive.

"We saw the watch tower in our mall, and they have asked what can we do to help you," he said.

After celebrating a drop in crime in 2021, Johnson says this year may prove more challenging.

"I think the whole country is dealing with this," he said. "I am confident we have the right chief and the right plan.

Smith remains in jail on a $700,000 bond.