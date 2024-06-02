Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 11:18 PM CDT, Navarro County
18
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SUN 6:45 PM CDT, Navarro County, Henderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SUN 7:15 PM CDT, Erath County
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:42 AM CDT, Kaufman County, Ellis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 2:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Dallas County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 6:02 PM CDT until SUN 9:15 PM CDT, Tarrant County, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:24 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:06 AM CDT until TUE 4:50 PM CDT, Hunt County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 6:09 PM CDT until SUN 7:15 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 6:27 PM CDT until SUN 9:30 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM CDT, Denton County, Collin County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:30 PM CDT, Wise County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Jack County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SUN 6:01 PM CDT until MON 12:00 AM CDT, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SUN 5:40 PM CDT until MON 12:00 AM CDT, Red River County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until SUN 8:00 PM CDT, Fannin County, Hunt County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Rains County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County

Megan Thee Stallion rescheduled Atlanta concerts to go on: 'We're turning up tonight'

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 2, 2024 4:51pm CDT
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
GettyImages-2153022742.jpg article

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 14: Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Target Center on May 14, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images for Hot Girl Productions)

ATLANTA - Atlanta Hotties are in for a treat. Despite Atlanta's supposed water crisis over the weekend, State Farm Arena says Megan Thee Stallion's concerts will go on.

Fans who purchased tickets to see rappers Megan and Glorilla in the Peach State on Friday were alerted to the show being postponed to Sunday just an hour before doors were supposed to open.

Their Saturday night performance was canceled about 30 minutes before doors opened. The show has been rescheduled to Monday.

Megan posted to social media candidly throughout the weekend, expressing her disappointment with the cancellations and keeping her fans updated with the changes.

RELATED NEWS: Live updates to downtown, Midtown Atlanta water main breaks

On Sunday night, she posted a video joking that her presence in the city caused so much pressure that the pipes burst.

"ATLANTA HOTTIES !!! We’ve been going through ittt but tonight its really happening," she said. "Thank you for riding this out with me love yall."