American Airlines Center hosts 2025 NBA Draft party for Dallas Mavericks No. 1 pick

The Brief The American Airlines Center is hosting an exclusive NBA Draft party for the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, June 25. The Mavericks hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, after winning the lottery with a 1.8% chance. Duke freshman Cooper Flagg, a 6-foot-9 forward, is projected to be the Mavericks' No. 1 overall pick.



For Dallas Mavericks fans eager to witness the future of their team unfold, the place to be on Wednesday, June 25, is the American Airlines Center, which is hosting an exclusive NBA Draft party as the team’s No. 1 overall pick is revealed.

American Airlines Center tells basketball fans to expect Dallas Maverick legends, surprise guests and even giveaways for fans in attendance for the 2025 NBA Draft party. The first 5,000 fans will receive a free T-shirt.

Obtaining the No. 1 pick

The backstory:

On May 12, the NBA held their annual NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago, Illinois. Just 99 days after the former Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. The front office maintained that the move was necessary to acquire future assets and rebuild for long-term success.

The Dallas Mavericks entered with a 1.8% pre-lottery chance before ultimately landing the No. 1 overall pick.

Former Dallas Maverick all-star Rolando Blackman represented the team at the lottery when the pick was revealed.

The Dallas Mavericks and the Dallas Wings are just the second basketball city to obtain the No. 1 overall pick in both the NBA and WNBA draft in the same season.

It is the first time in Dallas Mavericks history that the team has moved up in the NBA Draft Lottery.

Projected No. 1 pick: Cooper Flagg

What they're saying:

The Mavericks are projected to select 18-year-old Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Flagg is a 6-foot-9 forward from Maine, who averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in his freshman season at Duke. He was named the ACC Player of the Year and ACC Rookie of the Year, joining previous top NBA Draft picks Zion Williamson, Marvin Bagley III, and Jahlil Okafor as the only players in conference history to win both awards in the same season.

The Maine native was also named to the USA Select team to practice with the United States men's national team ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, where USA Basketball won a gold medal.