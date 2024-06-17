Farmers Branch restaurant to pay for customers' meals if Mavs win Game 5

A Farmers Branch restaurant is putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to supporting the Dallas Mavericks.

Barrel & Bones Farmers Branch says that if the Mavs win Game 5 on Monday night, they will pay for everybody's meals.

The bar and smokehouse says that you have to stay until to final buzzer to qualify.

There are multiple Barrel & Bones locations in the Metroplex, but only the Farmers Branch location is offering to comp the open tabs.

The Mavericks are looking to keep the momentum going after a blowout win in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics.

Game 5 tips off in Boston at 7:30 p.m.