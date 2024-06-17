Expand / Collapse search

Farmers Branch restaurant to pay for customers' meals if Mavs win Game 5

By
Published  June 17, 2024 10:01am CDT
Farmers Branch
FOX 4

NBA Finals: Mavericks dominate Game 4 against Boston

The Dallas Mavericks blew out the Boston Celtics at home on Friday night. Do the Mavs still have a shot in the series? Mike Doocy, Sam Gannon and Jeff Kolb break down the win and the rest of the series.

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas - A Farmers Branch restaurant is putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to supporting the Dallas Mavericks.

Barrel & Bones Farmers Branch says that if the Mavs win Game 5 on Monday night, they will pay for everybody's meals.

The bar and smokehouse says that you have to stay until to final buzzer to qualify.

There are multiple Barrel & Bones locations in the Metroplex, but only the Farmers Branch location is offering to comp the open tabs.

The Mavericks are looking to keep the momentum going after a blowout win in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics.

Related

Dallas Mavericks hosting Game 5 watch party at AAC
article

Dallas Mavericks hosting Game 5 watch party at AAC

The American Airlines Center will be open to fans for Game 5 on Monday night.

Game 5 tips off in Boston at 7:30 p.m.