River Flood Warning
is in effect, Navarro County, Henderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County
11
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 12:11 AM CDT until FRI 3:00 AM CDT, Bosque County, Hill County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:46 PM CDT until FRI 3:40 PM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:13 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:04 AM CDT, Dallas County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 11:30 PM CDT until FRI 2:30 AM CDT, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:55 PM CDT until SAT 6:40 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:47 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:46 PM CDT until FRI 1:33 PM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:20 AM CDT, Red River County

NBA Finals Schedule: Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics

Published  May 30, 2024 10:25pm CDT
Dallas Mavericks
Boston, MA - March 1: Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic drives to the basket on Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum in the third quarter. The Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks, 138-110. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

The Mavericks lost both games against the Celtics during the regular season.

Dallas Mavericks advance to NBA Finals

The Dallas Mavericks are headed back to the NBA Finals after superstar performances from Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

NBA Finals Schedule

Game 1

When: Thursday, June 6
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 7:30 p.m. 
TV Network: ABC

Game 2

When: Sunday, June 9
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 7:00 p.m. 
TV Network: ABC

Game 3

When: Wednesday, June 12
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m. 
TV Network: ABC

Game 4

When: Friday, June 14
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m. 
TV Network: ABC

Game 5 (If Necessary)

When: Monday, June 17
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 7:30 p.m. 
TV Network: ABC

Game 6 (If Necessary)

When: Thursday, June 20
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m. 
TV Network: ABC

Game 7 (If Necessary)

When: Sunday, June 23
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 7:00 p.m. 
TV Network: ABC