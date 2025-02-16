Dallas Mavericks assistant coach arrested, charged with aggravated assault

article

The Brief Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Darrell Armstrong was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. Dallas Police say he has been charged with aggravated assault. He has been the Mavs assistant coach for 10 seasons.



The Dallas Mavericks assistant coach, 56-year-old Darrell Armstrong, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, according to Dallas Police.

Darrell Armstrong Arrest

What we know:

Police say on Saturday around 3:45 a.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of Ross Ave.

The investigation revealed Armstrong and the victim were in an argument when Armstrong hit his girlfriend with a gun and threatened to shoot her.

1000 block of Ross Ave. in Downtown Dallas.

An arrest warrant affidavit for Armstrong says the incident began when his girlfriend began to question him about a text from another woman.

The victim told police that Armstrong had been drinking and demanded her keys to their apartment.

She then claimed that while Armstrong was on the phone with another person, he picked up a pistol and hit her on the right side of her face.

Armstrong then loaded the pistol and said "I'm going to shoot you," according to the affidavit.

The woman then went to a gas station across the street and called police.

Police say they observed a mark on the woman's cheek below her left eye.

The aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge is a second degree felony, and it carries a jail term of 2 to 20 years.

What they're saying:

Officials with the Dallas Mavericks released the following statement on Sunday afternoon:

"The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident involving a member of our staff and are gathering all relevant information surrounding the incident.

We take this matter seriously. The employee has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of legal proceedings.

This matter is currently under review by the appropriate legal authorities. Due to this fact, we will allow the legal process to run its course and we will refrain from further comment while proceedings are ongoing."

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 16: Assistant Coach Darrell Armstrong of the Dallas Mavericks passes the ball during 2024 NBA Finals Practice and Media Availability on June 16, 2024 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Gett Expand

Larry Taylor, the attorney for Armstrong, also released a statement:

"We are in the preliminary stages of conducting our own independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding yesterday's incident involving my client Darrell Armstrong.

Mr. Armstrong has been an upstanding member of the Dallas community during his playing days and as a coach.

We will have more to say about this incident in the coming days."

Background

According to his biography on the Maverick's website, Armstrong is a former player and this is his 10th season as an assistant coach.

Armstrong played in the Global Basketball Association and the United States Basketball League, as well as in Cyprus and Spain. Armstrong was eventually signed as a free agent by the Orlando Magic, starting a 14-season career in the NBA with Orlando, New Orleans, Dallas, Indiana and New Jersey.

He is a native of Gastonia, N.C.