Dallas Marathon moving in-person events to next year, but will hold virtual events in December

article

The BMW Dallas Marathon’s in-person events have been moved to April and May of next year, while a virtual event will be held for runners in December.

The in-person 50th Anniversary of the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival, which was scheduled for December 11-13, 2020, will now be April 30 through May 2, 2021.

“Given the current environment and restrictions associated with COVID-19, we are unable to host the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival, the longest running marathon in Texas, in a manner that our participants and guests have come to expect and enjoy from our organization” the president of runDallas, Paul Lambert, said in a statement.

There will now be a virtual event, with five distances to choose from, from Dec. 13-30.

Those who take part in both events will be part of the BMW Pegasus 50th Challenge, and receive themed items and a gift pack.