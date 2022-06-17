13-year-old charged with manslaughter in shooting death of his 15-year-old friend

article

Dallas police said a 13-year-old will be charged with manslaughter in the deadly shooting of his 15-year-old friend.

Isaac Rodriguez died in a shooting Wednesday, which happened just after 2:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of Kiest Ridge Drive.

According to police, his 13-year-old friend initially said Rodriguez shot himself, but detectives later determined the 13-year-old pulled the trigger, believing the gun was not loaded.

The mother of the 15-year-old said the boys were best friends.

The 13-year-old has been taken into custody.