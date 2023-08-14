Dallas man stole his car from impound lot, struck employee after Apple Pay payment failed: affidavit

Dallas police say a man arrested for murder admitted he tried to steal his car from an impound lot. However, he didn't confess to killing an employee who tried to stop him.

Osahon Mike-Irabor is charged with the murder of Robert Myers.

Dallas police say the suspect stole his own car from the lot after a payment to legally retrieve it failed.

While escaping, police say the man struck the tow truck driver. But he left something behind making him easy to identify.

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by FOX 4 Monday shows how police tracked down Mike-Irabor, wanted for striking Myers with a car at an impound lot earlier this month.

Myers passed away over the weekend. FOX 4 spoke with his wife on Sunday.

According to the arrest affidavit, Mike-Irabor snuck into the secured lot at United Tows in southern Dallas in order to steal his car which had been impounded.

Dallas police say video surveillance shows the suspect entering his vehicle to drive off. It showed Myers trying to stop him.

But when the gate opened, police say Mike-Irabor sped off, striking Myers who held on to the hood until he was thrown off. He suffered severe head trauma.

Featured article

During the investigation, police located the suspect’s passport left at the cashier’s window at United Tows.

Police matched the photo to the surveillance footage and a driver’s license picture. Police brought Mike-Irabor in for an interview.

The affidavit states he admitted he tried to drive his car out of the lot without paying after his Apple Pay failed to work. But he claimed that he didn’t intentionally strike Myers.

Mike-Ibrador is now charged with murder.

Myers’ family says his organs were donated after his death. He fostered over 24 children with his wife and adopted four.