Dallas man shot while delivering DoorDash called 911 via Siri, family says

The Brief A Dallas DoorDash driver was shot multiple times while delivering food to a Mesquite home early Sunday morning. Police say no arrests have been made, and the motive for the shooting remains unclear. The victim, Manuel, used Siri to call 911 after being shot and is recovering as his family raises funds for his medical care.



A Dallas DoorDash driver is recovering in the hospital Thursday night after being shot multiple times over the weekend.

His family told FOX 4 he was able to stumble back to his vehicle and use Siri on his iPhone to call 911.

Family of DoorDash driver speaks out

The latest:

Sandra Garcia is thankful her brother-in-law, Manuel Garcia, of Dallas, survived after being shot multiple times.

Manuel usually works overnight to make extra money delivering food in the city. He does it to provide for his wife and three young daughters, his sister-in-law told FOX 4.

What they're saying:

"He is the world to be nieces. So when we received that phone call, I just begged God not to take him, and he listened to me," Garcia said.

Now, Sandra is trying to raise money for Manuel's recovery.

"My sister has been with him since he arrived at the hospital. None of the girls have been able to see them because, obviously, my sister won't leave his side," Sandra said.

The backstory:

Early Sunday morning, just after midnight, Manuel was delivering food to a home on Birch Bend in Mesquite.

Neighbors told FOX 4 earlier this week they heard the gunshots and came outside to help.

They saw Manuel leaning on his car, and when they asked if he was okay, he told them he'd been shot five times.

What we don't know:

Four days after the shooting, Mesquite police still aren't releasing many details in this case.

They're only saying no one has been arrested at this time. Investigators will not reveal what led up to the shooting or any possible motive.

Manuel's family felt the same way Thursday, wanting to wait to speak about what exactly happened when the investigation is complete.