Dallas man sentenced over 21 years in prison for sex trafficking a minor

The Brief A Dallas man, Renald Antae Brown, has been sentenced to over 21 years in federal prison for sex trafficking a 17-year-old minor. Brown pleaded guilty in January 2025 and was ordered to pay $25,000 in restitution to the victim. The victim was recovered in January 2023 after running away from foster care and being forced into commercial sex acts by Brown.



A Dallas man who trafficked a 17-year-old minor victim was sentenced to more than 21 years in federal prison on Thursday.

The announcement came from acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Nancy E. Larson.

Sex trafficking of a minor

What we know:

Renald Antae Brown, 42, pleaded guilty to federal charges of Sex Trafficking of a Minor in January 2025.

He was sentenced today to 262 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Ada Brown.

Judge Brown also ordered him to pay $25,000 in restitution to the minor victim.

Recovering the victim

Dig deeper:

According to court documents, in January 2023, agents with the North Texas Trafficking Task Force received a lead from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) concerning a suspected victim of Child Sex Trafficking.

Law enforcement agents located a commercial sex advertisement containing photographs of the minor female and organized an operation to rescue the child.

The victim was recovered from a Dallas-area hotel.

The minor victim told law enforcement that she met Brown after running away from foster care in November 2022. Brown offered her a place to stay but demanded that she perform sex acts and turn all the proceeds over to him.

The victim understood that if she did not complete these acts, she would be kicked out of the residence.

Suspect admits

In plea documents, Brown admitted that he managed the minor victim’s advertisements and coached her on how to interact with customers.

At sentencing, prosecutors informed the court that Brown had previously been convicted of Compelling Prostitution.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Winters prosecuted the case.