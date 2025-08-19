Dallas man sentenced in connection with Wylie teen’s fentanyl death

article

A Dallas man was sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison for selling fentanyl laced pills that caused the death of a Collin County teenager.

The backstory:

17-year-old Chance Stovall was a junior at Wylie East High School. He died last year after ingesting fentanyl-laced pills with Connor Miller.

Prosecutors said they bought the drugs from 42-year-old Jesse Medina.

Medina, Miller, and Tecose Martin, who allegedly supplied Medina with the pills, were all charged with aiding and abetting the distribution of fentanyl in connection with Stovall’s death.

What's new:

Medina pleaded guilty in March to the aiding and abetting the distribution of fentanyl charge. On Monday, he was sentenced to 292 months in federal prison.

The other two men have also pleaded guilty but are still awaiting sentencing.

What they're saying:

"Unfortunately, this guilty verdict will not bring our victim back or take away the suffering his family and friends have endured. What it does do; however, is affirm that justice prevails and drug dealers and enablers, like Mr. Medina, will be held accountable for their reckless actions," said DEA Dallas Acting Special Agent in Charge Joseph B. Tucker. "DEA will always aggressively investigate the illicit distribution of deadly drugs in our communities. The memories of those lives lost to drugs will not be in vain."

"Tough sentences are necessary for those defendants responsible for the tragic deaths resulting from fentanyl trafficking," said Acting U.S. Attorney Nancy E. Larson. "This Office will continue to advocate for the most severe sentences for those who, like the defendant, have a cavalier attitude toward the deadly consequences of their actions."