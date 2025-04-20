Dallas man injured, arrested in Allen officer-involved shooting

article

The Brief A Dallas man has been arrested and faces multiple charges after an officer-involved shooting in Allen on Saturday. The man, 33-year-old Rick Reamy, was injured in the shooting. Allen Police chased the suspect into Plano, where the chase ended.



Allen Police say a traffic stop for a vehicle without a license plate ended with an officer-involved shooting, chase, and arrest on Saturday morning.

Officer-involved shooting

What we know:

Allen Police officials say just before 11 a.m., the officer tried to pull over a vehicle for not having a rear license plate. The officer reports the suspect pulled a long gun from inside the vehicle and made an "aggressive statement toward the officer."

The officer retreated to the back of the suspect's vehicle and fired four rounds. The suspect drove off and officers started chasing after him.

The chase continued into Plano. Plano officers helped in the chase and stop sticks were deployed. Multiple tires on the suspect's vehicle were punctured. The vehicle eventually stopped in a parking lot near the intersection of Park Blvd. and Coit Rd.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident, officials say.

According to Allen Police, during the search of the vehicle, they found multiple firearms.

The suspect, 33-year-old Rick Reamy of Dallas, was taken to a nearby medical facility and treated for a bullet wound.

Reamy was booked into the Allen Detention Center and faces charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, evading arrest or detention, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

What we don't know:

Allen Police did not mention what Reamy's prior conviction(s) were.