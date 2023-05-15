Dallas man held 13-year-old at gunpoint, forced him to perform sex acts, docs say

Police believe a 34-year-old Dallas man held a 13-year-old at gunpoint and forced him to perform sex acts, according to arrest documents acquired by FOX 4.

According to the documents, on May 4, 2023, the 13-year-old male was walking under an overpass in Irving when an unknown male approached him.

The teen told officers the man offered him a ride to a Walmart to get a drink, but instead took him to an empty parking lot.

The arrest affidavit says the man then pulled out a gun and forced the victim to perform various sex acts on him.

The man then drove the teen home, and threatened him not to tell anyone what happened, according to the documents.

Featured article

Days later, DPD's Child Exploitation Unit was told of the sexual assault.

The boy described the man's tattoos to investigators, and a search through Dallas County Jail book-in photos found a person with matching tattoos.

The 13-year-old identified the man as the person who assaulted him.

Dallas police arrested 34-year-old William Beckam and charged him with aggravated assault of a child.

William Beckam (Source: Dallas Jail)

Detectives are continuing to investigate the case and say there could be more victims.

They are asking anyone who may have had a similar interaction with Beckam to give them a call.