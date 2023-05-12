Dallas man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child

Dallas police have arrested a man and charged him with aggravated sexual assault to a child.

On Tuesday, May 9, DPD's Child Exploitation Unit received information about a child who was sexually assaulted.

On Thursday, investigators arrested 34-year-old William Beckham and charged him.

William Beckham (Source: Dallas Jail)

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing and that there could be more victims.

If you have any information you can call Dallas Police detectives at 214-671-4331.