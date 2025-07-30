Dallas man gets 20-year sentence for defrauding investors of over $14 million

article

The Brief A Dallas man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for money laundering. Rahool Amin Makani must repay over $14.7 million stolen from investors in fake businesses. Makani used the defrauded money to fund a lavish lifestyle of private jets, luxury cars, and gambling.



A Dallas man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison and ordered to repay over $14 million he stole from numerous investors.

Dallas man to repay $14.7 million

Rahool Amin Makani, 32, pleaded guilty to money laundering in U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant's court on Wednesday. Makani was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison for the crime.

According to the release from the U.S. Attorney's Nothern District of Texas Office, Makani admitted to defrauding multiple people in his money laundering schemes, and was ordered to pay $14,732,023.31 in restitution.

Makani was identified through information presented to the court as a multi-million-dollar money launderer who conned victims into investing large amounts of money into fake businesses. He was found to have used various schemes to defraud his investors.

According to the release, Makani used the money to maintain a lavish lifestyle. This reportedly included leasing private jets, buying luxury watches, buying numerous supercars, and often traveling to Las Vegas to gamble with investors' money.